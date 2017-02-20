LG G6 has dual 13MP rear cameras with wide-angle lens

LG G6, the next flagship smartphone from the South Korean tech giant will be announced at the MWC 2017 next week. For those who are impatient to wait for the launch of this phone, there is interesting news over here.

The company has revealed the camera specifications of this phone. Going by the same, the LG G6 will feature the dual-lens camera setup at its rear and both the cameras will be 13MP sensors. One of these sensors will have a 125-degree wide-angle lens to capture wide shots. Up front, there will be a selfie camera with 100-degree wide-angle lens and its resolution remains unknown for now. The sensor is expected to support manual camera mode and Hi-Fi Video Recording feature just like the V20.

+Previously, LG stated that the G6 will feature the LG UX 6.0 with an improved camera UX that will maximize the extra real estate offered by the 18:9 display. This way, it will be possible to take shots and review them simultaneously. Moreover, there will be a Square Camera feature that will divide the screen into two perfect and identical squares. This feature will let users capture images in 1:1 format and review them as well.

Moreover, LG has confirmed that the 360 panorama mode will capture the surrounding similar to how a VR camera with wide-angle does. Also, there is Food Mode offering high color quality as well as saturation perfect for capturing food.

As the launch of the LG G6 is just a few days ahead, we can expect to know more about the smartphone and its camera at the event slated to happen on February 26.

Source