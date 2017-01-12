LG G6 to feature water resistance properties, officially confirmed by the company

LG G6, the upcoming flagship phone from the South Korean smartphone giant, is now said to feature water resistance (IP68) properties, following Apple and Samsung.

An official video released by LG today showed that several people were asked a similar question- 'What's on your wish list for the ideal smartphone?' and everyone will be answering the same question.

Some chose the big display, while some wanted the water resistance, some people went with a small phone, and some said a great camera.

At the end of the video, LG said that all these features would present in their upcoming flagship phone, which is said to be the LG G6.

Also, LG revealed the launch date of the phone saying that 'Your wishes for the ideal smartphone will come to life. Stay tuned for its arrival in February 2017'. So, the LG G6 might be unveiled at the MWC 2017 scheduled to happen between February 27 to March 2.

However, previous rumors suggested that LG will be releasing the phone one month ahead than others to stay in the contention.

If the LG G6 gets water resistance certification, then it will be the first smartphone from the South Korean vendor to come with IP68 certification.

Other specs of the LG G6 include 5.7-inch super-wide Quad HD+ display, dual camera on the rear, Android Nougat on board, Snapdragon 835 SoC, and 6GB of RAM.