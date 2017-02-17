LG G6's 5.7-inch FullVision 18:9 QHD+ display is a key feature

With just a few days left for the MWC 2017 to debut, we have a lot of smartphones that will attain the spotlight at the event. One such device is the upcoming flagship from LG - the LG G6.

The South Korean manufacturer is all prepared to make its offering standout from the crowd with a different kind of a phone this time. The highlight of this device is its 5.7-inch QHD+ screen that is likely to occupy most of its front.

It is said to be a FullVision display that will have an unusual aspect ratio of 18:9 instead of the common 16:9 aspect ratio. This aspect ratio should make it possible for the screen to fill most of the device's front by taking up the space occupied by the bezels at the top and bottom. Moreover, the 5.7-inch display should be reasonable in terms of dimensions.

LG states that the G6 has dimensions designed to make sure there is maximum comfort and compatibility with the upcoming as well as existing digital content. LG G6 is likely to have a user interface that will match its cutting-edge display. For instance, the camera interface will be using a maximum screen real estate as possible offering a Square Camera mode that will split the screen into two squares.

In addition, LG says that the 18:9 aspect ratio will have an impact on the multitasking capabilities as well. The phone can handle two 1:1 photos or two apps simultaneously. The apps such as browser will be optimized in order to take advantage of the 18:9 aspect ratio as the support for such panels is rising sharply.