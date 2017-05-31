LG G6 gets Rs.10,000 off as the company celebrates its 20th anniversary

LG is celebrating its 20th anniversary and the company has announced that it is offering Rs. 10,000 off on its flagship smartphone the LG G6.

The company has made the announcement through its official Twitter account and has further mentioned that there will more offers with the smartphone as well as other LG products. Separately, the company is offering additional Reliance Jio 4G data up to 100 GB and LG is also giving 50 percent off on the LG Tone Active+ HBS-A100 wireless headset.

However, the original price of LG G6 in India is Rs. 51,990. Now with the offer consumers can purchase the device at Rs, 41,990. You can head over to LG's website and book the device before the offer ends.

Display, RAM, Processors and Storage LG G6 comes with a 5.7-inch QHD+ (1440x2880 pixels) FullVision display with a near bezel-less front, an 18:9 (or 2:1) aspect ratio, DolbyVision HDR certification, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top for added protection. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 SoC (four cores at 1.6GHz and four cores at 2.1GHz) which is coupled with 4GB RAM. LG G6 offers 64GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 2TB via microSD card. Camera, Battery and Software The LG G6 is equipped with a dual-camera setup on the back with two 13-megapixel sensors - one for wide-angle shots with 125-degree lens and a f/2.4 aperture, and the other for regular shots with a 71-degree lens, a f/1.8 aperture. Camera features include OIS 2.0, EIS, and PDAF. Also being touted are Square Camera mode (for your social profile photos), multi-view (combining both front and rear camera views), and Hi-Fi Video Recording. At the front, the smartphone sports a 5-megapixel wide-angle lens with a f/2.2 aperture and 100-degree lens. The handset is backed by a non-removable 3300mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0. LG G6 runs Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box with the LG UX 6.0 skin atop. Connectivity Options and Dimesions LG G6 offers connectivity options like 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v4.2, NFC, and USB Type-C 2.0. The device also supports LTE-A 3 Band CA network. Dimensions of the smartphone are 148.9x71.9x7.9mm, and it weighs 163 grams. Other Features Additionally, the LG G6 features a 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC (digital to analog converter) for enhanced audio playback. The company says that the device has cleared MIL-STD 810G military standard certification for durability. The smartphone has got an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. It bears a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel.