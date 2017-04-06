LG G6 global release debuts on April 7; expected to arrive soon in India

LG has announced that its flagship smartphone - LG G6 will be released globally starting this week. The company claims the G6 to be the first global flagship smartphone to be shipped in 2017.

Going by the company's official statement, the U.S. market will get the LG G6 on April 7 that is tomorrow. In the U.S., users can pre-order the G6 from major carriers such as Sprint, T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon before the release date. From April 7, the handset will be made available across the nation. We can expect an unlocked version of the flagship to also be released in the country in the near future.

Apart from the U.S., the global markets including Asia, Central and South America, and Europe are also expected to get their smartphone in the coming weeks. LG is in plans to release the G6 on over 200 carriers and operators across the world. The LG G6 is rumored to be priced around $600 to $700.

The major highlight of the LG G6 is its FullVision Display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. The screen has super thin bezels all over it. Despite the huge display, the phone remains compact to hold due to this new aspect ratio. Apart from its unique display, the LG G6 comes with all the bells and whistles expected from a flagship smartphone. It is water resistant, features a dual 13MP camera setup at its rear, and has 4GB RAM.

The yesteryear flagship - LG G5 came with a modular design, but it wasn't very successful. This time around, the manufacturer has stayed away from the modular design and came up with a normal candy bar design for its flagship smartphone.