LG G6 to include an upgraded 32-bit Quad DAC for audiophiles

LG has today confirmed that the company's upcoming flagship, the LG G6 will pack an upgraded 32-bit Quad DAC akin to the one seen on the LG V20. 

The new Quad DAC will be made by ESS Technology, the same company which supplied the ESS SABRE 9018 DAC chip for the LG V10 and a 32-bit ESS SABRE 9218 Quad DAC chip for the LG V20. 

The company in a statement said that the new 32-bit Quad DAC would control the left and right channels separately thereby “enhancing sound balance and reducing noise.”

The Quad DAC, as the name itself suggests, integrates four DACs on a single chip. As a result, there will be around 50% reduction in the static noise, the company claimed. 

It had also stated that the new hardware will lower the “distortion to 0.0002.”



