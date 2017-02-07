LG G6 invite tips at a large screen and slim bezels, release date gets revealed

LG had already teased the launch of its upcoming flagship smartphone - LG G6 at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017. Now, the South Korean tech giant has sent out official invites for the event slated to happen on February 26 at 12 PM.

The official invite shows that the LG G6 would feature a larger screen and suggests that there will be a larger display as well. The invite tips that the LG G6 will be comfortable to hold despite its large display. To be precise, the invite shows a huge screen that is expected to be a 5.7-inch display with a quad HD+ resolution of 2880 x 1440 pixels and an unusual aspect ratio of 18:9. Also, the invite reads, "Big Screen...That Fits".

Going by the previous reports, the G5 successor is speculated to feature an elongated display and super-slim bezels. The manufacturer has also confirmed that the G6's quad HD+ display will be called "Full Vision". The screen for the smartphone is supplied by LG Display and it has surfaced in many leaks lately.

Meanwhile, Evan Blass has come up with the G6 release date for the South Korean and the U.S. markets. As per the tweets, LG G6 is claimed to go on sale in South Korea on March 9 and in the U.S. on April 7. The device is expected to be priced $50 more than the LG G5.

As per an earlier report, Samsung will be using the initial supply of the Snapdragon 835 SoC. Eventually, LG G6 with an earlier release date will definitely complete with the Samsung Galaxy S8 with the Snapdragon 821 chipset and not the latest one. However, LG G6 is believed to be sport a metal unibody chassis and IP68 rating.

Source 1, 2