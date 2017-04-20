LG G6 is launching in India on April 24: What to expect

LG, shortly after opening the pre-registrations for the G6 smartphone is now sending out the press invites for the launch of the said device in India. As per the invite, the launch event is scheduled for April 24 and will start at 11:30 am IST. Besides, we should also get the pricing and availability details on the same day as well.

Meanwhile, interested consumers can pre-register on the company's website. Or in another case, considering the report that has just appeared online, it seems the pre-order and pricing information has been leaked. The leak, suggests that the LG G6 is expected to be priced between Rs. 53,000 to Rs. 54,000.

Further, it seems that there is some offer for the customers who pre-order the device. The will be eligible for a cashback offer of up to Rs. 7,000. The leak also suggests that the pre-order will begin starting Friday and will go on until April 30.

That being said, if you're interested in buying the LG G6 smartphone, then here are some of the features and specs of the smartphone.

Display LG G6 features a 5.7-inch QHD+ (1440x2880 pixels) FullVision display with an 18:9 (or 2:1) aspect ratio instead of industry standard (16:9). The phone comes with the new UX 6.0 which the company claims that it has been optimized for the 18:9 aspect ratio. Processor, RAM , Battery The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 SoC paired with 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM. The LG G6 comes in two storage variants, basically 32GB and 64GB models. The storage is further expandable via microSD card up to 2TB. The G6 is also backed by a non-removable 3300mAh battery. Cameras LG's new flagship smartphone comes with a dual-camera setup at the back. The setup includes two 13-megapixel sensors where one is for wide-angle shots with 125-degree lens and f/2.4 aperture, and the other is for regular shots with 71-degree lens and OIS 2.0. As for the selfie camera, the G6 features a 5-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and 100-degree lens. Connectivity Options LG G6 supports LTE-A 3 Band CA network and comes with connectivity options like Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v4.2, NFC, and USB Type-C 2.0. The smartphone measures 148.9x71.9x7.9mm and weigh 163 grams. Other features LG at the time of the launch had announced that G6 was the "first smartphone that supported Dolby Vision". Thus the smartphone does feature a 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC (digital to analog converter) for enhanced audio playback and experience. Other than that, the smartphone comes with a fingerprint scanner which is placed at the back as well. Another key feature of this smartphone is that it has passed the MIL-STD 810G military standard certification for durability.