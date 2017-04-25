LG G6 is up for sale on Amazon India

LG's flagship smartphone the LG G6 was finally launched yesterday at an event in India. And now that the much-anticipated phone has come to the country it has already been put up for sale in India starting today, 25 April.

Currently, the smartphone is available online and is an Amazon India exclusive. The device should also be hitting the shelves of offline retail stores across the country soon. The interesting thing here is that LG may be strategically trying to counter Samsung by announcing the sale of G6 ahead of the Galaxy S8. Moreover, LG is also offering its flagship at a cheaper price. Well, if you are interested then the LG G6 is priced at Rs. 51,990 (MOP).

Though the company announced the device in three colors as of now, LG G6 is available in Astro Black and Ice Platinum color variants in India. The Mystic White variant should come later.

However, there is some good news for interested buyers. During the launch event, the company also announced that it was providing some launch offers on the sale of the smartphone. As such, Amazon India is offering Rs. 10,000 cashback for HDFC and SBI credit cardholders, applicable only on Tuesday, April 25. There is also Rs. 7000 cash back for HDFC and SBI card holders until May 1 and May 31 respectively.

In addition, LG is offering 50 percent off on the LG Tone Active+ HBS-A100 wireless headset. The discount on the LG headset is valid until May 31.

And there's more! The company has mentioned that buyers will also be eligible for a Reliance Jio offer. Consumers will get additional 10GB on every recharge of Rs. 309, translating to an additional 100GB until March 2018. To make the smartphone more desirable the company is further offering "EA special gifts" for 6 mobile games like Cookie Jam, Temple Run 2, and Spider-Man Unlimited among others, worth Rs. 14,100.

Alternatively, pre-bookings are also available and there are several offers for this as well which will be applicable until May 1.