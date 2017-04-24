LG G6 launched in India at Rs. 51,990; sale debuts tomorrow

LG has just announced the launch of the LG G6 smartphone in India at an event. The smartphone is priced at Rs. 51,990 as it is a premium and high-end device.
LG has announced this smartphone in three color options - Mystic White, Ice Platinum and Astro Black. The sale will debut from April 25 exclusive via Amazon and the ofline retail stores. Notably, this smartphone comes with a slew of highlights and interesting features. Also, Amazon is offering several launch offers and discounts for those who buy the LG G6. Do scroll down to know more about what LG has to offer its fans.
The LG G6 features the IP68 rating that makes it dust and water resistant. This way, the the smartphone can survive up to 1.5 meters under water for up to 30 minutes. Also, the G6 has passed the MIL-STD 810G military standard proving that it is highly durable. There is Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and metal on the smartphone adding to its durability. The LG G6 has a 5.7-inch QHD+ 1440 x 2880 pixel LCD display that is called FullVision Display. The screen has an aspect ratio of 18:9, which is rare in the smartphone arena. This display supports Dolby Vision and HDR 10 that will offer an enhanced video experience. Notably, this was a feature that the high-end TVs came with till date. The LG G6 features a 13MP dual rear cameras with dual-tone LED Flash, OIS 2.0, 4K video recording and 71-degree-wide angle lens and a secondary rear camera with 125-degree lens. The front facer is a 5MP sensor with 100-degree wide-angle lens. The camera app has a Square mode that is designed to use the unique aspect ratio of the smartphone's display. The LG G6 equips a Snapdragon 821 quad-core processor as opposed to the Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor in its rivals such as Galaxy S8 and S8+. This processor is teamed up with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage thatc can be expanded further using a microSD card. The smartphone features Hi-Fi quad DAC for superior audio performance and a 3300mAh battery powers the smartphone along with fast charging capabilities. The LG G6 has many launch offers that are enticing. Amazon is offering Rs. 7000 cash back for HDFC and SBI card holders until May 1 and May 31 respectively. The LG Tone Active+ HBS-A100 headset worth Rs. 9,990 is available at 50% discount. The gaming enthusiasts can get free EA special gifts worth Rs. 14,100 for 6 games, and free one time screen replacement for six months from the date of purchase.
