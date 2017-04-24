LG G6 launched in India at Rs. 51,990; sale debuts tomorrow

LG has just announced the launch of the LG G6 smartphone in India at an event. The smartphone is priced at Rs. 51,990 as it is a premium and high-end device.

LG has announced this smartphone in three color options - Mystic White, Ice Platinum and Astro Black. The sale will debut from April 25 exclusive via Amazon and the ofline retail stores. Notably, this smartphone comes with a slew of highlights and interesting features. Also, Amazon is offering several launch offers and discounts for those who buy the LG G6. Do scroll down to know more about what LG has to offer its fans.