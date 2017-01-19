LG G6 launch set for February 26 at MWC 2017, invite is out

The LG G6 is one of the worst kept secrets as the details of the upcoming flagship are emerging online almost every day. Also, the G5 successor is highly anticipated that its unveiling is awaited by everyone, especially LG fans.

It won't be an exaggeration to say that LG has taken advantage of the situation with its revelations about the LG G6. The company also gave an explicit reassurance that the battery will not catch fire like one of the notable smartphones of the last year did. If LG comes forward with some level of design changes and implements meaningful features and technology improvements, the G6 would be one of best smartphones to be launched this year.

Coming to the headlines, LG has started sending media invites for an event scheduled to happen on February 26 at MWC 2017 in Barcelona, Spain at 12:00 local time. The company has also taken it to Facebook to post the invite. The invite carries a slogan, "See More, Play More". It is obvious that LG is all set to unveil the G6 at the upcoming MWC show next month.

Talking of the specifications, the LG G6 is rumored to arrive with a 5.7-inch QHD 1440p LCD display with an unusual aspect ratio of 9:18 that will make it narrower. Unlike the G5, this year's flagship is said to ditch the modular design and the back panel is likely to be covered in glass. Also, the design is claimed to be waterproof featuring an edge-to-edge display. The latest Snapdragon 835 processor will definitely be used by the G6 and the device will be a competitor to the Samsung Galaxy S8.