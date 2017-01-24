LG G6 leaked image shows an astonishing 90% screen-to-body ratio

Although Samsung confirmed yesterday that they wouldn't be releasing their Galaxy S8 at the MWC 2107, LG is not mocking around and continuously teasing their flagship phone, the LG G6. In a surprising move, the company sent out an official image of the product to The Verge, which shows the top half of the phone.

In the image posted above, it is clearly visible that the phone has a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio, which is slightly less than the Xiaomi Mi Mix. That said, the bottom of the phone isn’t revealed yet, but it will also feature slightly smaller bezels.

In the previously leaked rumors, it was revealed that the LG G6 would feature a 5.7-inch 2:1 wide display and LG teased the screen. Also, it was confirmed that the LG G6 wouldn't feature the modular design as its predecessor.

LG is moving away from the metal body design for the G6, and instead, the phone will sport a glass body, which makes us believe that the phone will have wireless charging support. The phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset, coupled with 6GB of RAM.

LG has already confirmed to launch the phone on February 26 at the MWC 2017 in Barcelona.