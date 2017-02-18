LG G6 live render suggests always-on display and dual-rear camera

LG G6 is all set to make its first public appearance at the Mobile World Congress this year. Ahead of the launch, there have been a lot of speculations about the smartphone lately, and it can't be denied that its one of the most awaited smartphone.

Apart from the rumors surfacing the web, several live images of the phone have also been leaked lately. Adding on, a few more fresh live images have been making rounds on the internet again, and this time it shows both the front and the rear side of the upcoming LG G6.

One of the live image shows that the device may come with an 'always on display' feature. The display is going to highlight the time, date, and battery percentage almost all the time. Apart from this, LG G6 is also expected to come with curvy edges and might also sport narrow side bezels.

On the front top, LG G6 fits the selfie shooter, earpiece, and sensors, while on the bottom the images show the LG branding. Whereas, back side live images show a dual rear camera setup below which is a fingerprint sensor.

Further talking about the rumored specifications, LG G6 is expected to sport a 5.7-inch full HD display. On the other hand, the device is further powered by Snapdragon 821 SoC and is ditching the upcoming Snapdragon 835 chipset, which will be first seen on Samsung Galaxy S8.

On the storage front, LG G6 is expected to come packed with a 4GB of RAM coupled with a 32GB of expandable storage and is further backed by a decent 3,200 mAh battery. About the launch, the company confirms that LG G6 is coming on February 26.