LG G6 Might Feature G5-Like Design, Suggest Leaked Renders

The year 2016 is almost done. And, everyone's focus will be now shifting towards the 2017 flagship phones those are just two months away. As major brands such as Samsung, Nokia, Sony, etc. are preparing for the announcements to be made at the MWC 2017, LG has some other plans.

Earlier today, a rumor came out suggesting that LG might launch the LG G6 a month ahead of the MWC 2017, which means that we might see the phone next month itself. Supporting that leak, renders of the upcoming LG G6 popped online showing the complete design of the smartphone.

The renders reveal that the phone will feature the same design as its predecessor with a dual rear camera and a fingerprint sensor below it. LG, previously confirmed that they would be moving away from the modular design. So, there won't be any modular mess this time around.

Other than this, the LG G6 is expected to feature a 5.3-inch or 5.5-inch QHD display coupled with the upcoming Snapdragon 835 SoC along with 6GB of RAM and the same 2800mAh removable battery. The LG G6 is rumored to be launched next month but will go on sale from early March.

Source