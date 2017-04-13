LG G6 might soon use face recognition to support LG Pay service

LG is all set to unveil its mobile payment platform- LG Pay to take on the already established players- Samsung pay, Apple Pay and Android Pay in June 2017.

While the others use Near Field Communication (NFC) service to execute payments, LG is planning to deploy facial recognition technology to take a lead on rivals. The facial recognition technology will work as an extra layer of payment authentication in everyday wireless payments.

As per Gsmarena, the tech giant is reportedly partnering with facial recognition solutions firm Oez to deploy a 3D face-scanning technology on its recently launched flagship handset- LG G6. If this worked out, LG G6 will be the first handset to utilize face recognition for wireless payments. Apple, Samsung and Google are still sticking with biometric sensors and NFC chips to authenticate purchases.

We can expect to see the technology in full flow on LG G6 in June 2017.

To recall, LG G6 is the latest flagship smartphone by the company and is a direct rival to Samsung Galaxy S8, Apple iPhone 7 Plus, HTC U Ultra and other high-end Android handsets from the big brands. The smartphone features a 5.7-inch display (1440 x 2880), which provides a new visual experience to the users.

SEE ALSO: LG G5, Nexus 5X and V20 now included in class action lawsuit

LG G6 has a balanced design with metallic and glass features mixed together. The smartphone is packed with a dual rear camera setup with 13MP sensors 125-degree wide-angle lens. LG G6 sports a 5MP selfie shooter and is backed by a 3,300mAh battery with support for fast charging. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 821CPU paired with 4GB RAM.

LG G6 is expected to launch in India in third week of April 2017.