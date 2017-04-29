LG G6 Mini to be launched soon: Details and Images leaked

LG recently launched its flagship smartphone the G6 in India. While it has been only a few days, according to a new report it seems the South Korean company is gearing up to launch yet another smartphone soon.

TechnoBuffalo reports that a trusted source has managed to provide an internal document which reveals some details about the upcoming smartphone. Further, the report also notes that the soon to be launched smartphone will be a mini version of the G6. However, the publication hasn't uploaded the document due to its "sensitive nature."

On the other hand, LG hasn't officially confirmed anything but images of the unannounced LG G6 mini has been leaked online.

Expected Features While the standard model comes with a larger 5.7-inch display, the mini variant is expected to come with a 5.4-inch display. The report also notes that the smartphone will have a screen-to-body ratio of fewer than 80 percent. All in all the handset's smaller form factor is expected to appeal to a wider audience. LG G6 mini will come with 18:9 aspect ratio like the G6. Unfortunately, the rest of the phone's specs and features are still a mystery. A Watered-down Version? The question we have in mind is that whether LG G6 Mini will retain all the features of its current flagship, as well as the high price or whether the new smartphone will feature lower-end specs and features. And considering the price, LG might bring in some significant changes in the mini version to probably reduce the cost of the phone. Going by the trend in the smartphone market, most of the manufacturers release mini versions of its devices with watered down specs. What could G6 Mini be all about? The first thing to be noted is that LG G6 mini may not be the final market name of the smartphone. Moreover, even though many believe that the device exists, LG might choose to launch the G6 mini in select markets, more so in emerging markets. The publication also suggests the handset was in LG's plans and later it seems the company backed out from the launch. But now that the smartphone has appeared again, it might be that if the device does exist it will be a more affordable entry into LG's portfolio. The document fails to provide the pricing details though.