LG G6 Mini aka LG Q6 might feature 18:9 display and 3GB RAM

Back in April, we came across leaked photos and speculations of a device alleged to be the LG G6 Mini. Recently, we even say the notorious leakster Evan Blass pointing out that the alleged LG G6 Mini might be launched as the LG Q6.

Going by the tweet made by the leakster, the LG Q6 smartphone has been spotted on the US regulatory database FCC bearing the model number M700. The tweet claims that the alleged LG phone would feature an aspect ratio of 18:9. Also, the tweet reveals that the smartphone in question might feature a single 13MP rear camera and 3GB RAM.

There is also a link to a tweet from @Jon4Lakers (Jon Rettinger), which has the link to an LG G6 Mini content published in April showing the concepts of the device created by those at TechnoBuffalo.

The previous reports regarding the LG G6 Mini have shed light on the possible specs. The smaller variant of the flagship G6 is likely to boast of a 5.4-inch display with a screen-to-body ratio under 80%. Like the LG G6, this one is also said to feature 18:9 aspect ratio. Notably, the screen-to-body ratio of the G6 is 78.6%.

There is a possibility for it to arrive with the Snapdragon 821 SoC. The previously leaked images suggest that the device might be launched with dual rear camera sensors like the LG G6 instead of a single 13MP sensor as claimed now. Also, the device seems to have a USB Type-C port at the bottom and a 3.5mm audio jack at the top. The volume and power keys are on the left edge of the device.

As of now, there is no confirmation regarding the LG Q6's specifications. We need to for the company to reveal when the smartphone might be announced and the markets that it is aimed at.