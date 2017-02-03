LG G6 near final version images leaked

LG G6 rumors and leaks have been flooding the internet over the past few weeks and LG definitely hasn't been holding back with the teasers before officially announcing the smartphone later this month at MWC.

While earlier leaks have suggested that the phone will be made of metal, have very slim bezels, be water resistant, feature dual cameras and lot more.

Now, a live shot or the near-final version of the LG G6 have been leaked. The leaked image of the phone shows it from the rear and exposes the dual camera setup and rear fingerprint sensor. There is a dual LED flash as well and the G6 branding at the bottom.

Apart from that, we can see the phone has a shiny black finish similar to that of an iPhone 7. Well, it also looks like the phone will sport a glass body, meaning the phone could come with wireless charging support.

Source