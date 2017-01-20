LG G6 new renders leaked by case maker Ghostek

By now, we already have some idea of what LG's new smartphone might look like. The news of LG's G6 seems to be flooding the internet almost every day. There are rumors and leaks that have more or less ruined the surprise that LG was thinking to give its fans.

The main culprit so to say might solely be the phone case maker Ghostek and it has potentially ruined two of mobile technology's surprises this year.

Earlier, Samsung Galaxy S8 renders were found on the web which led to unending speculations and now the same has happened with the LG G6. Image of the G6 has been revealed by the company on the web.

Well, from analyzing the images, it looks like the phone will not come with a glass-covered back panel, instead, the phone might sport all-metal body and it kinda looks like the LG G5. The new phone seems to be devoid of the camera and fingerprint scanner "bumps." LG is believed to be moving away from the modular concept.

The LG G6 looks to be thinner, flat and uniform for a more refined appearance. A dual camera setup with dual LED flash is clearly visible, with a fingerprint scanner positioned below. The phone also seems to come without a headphone jack. The front side appears to be revamped and looks elegant but one thing you notice right away is that there are no front cameras, sensors, or any other details added to it, apart from the loudspeaker and the LG logo. Something to ponder about!

However, LG will officially announce its next smartphone which is most certainly the G6 at MWC on February 26 in Barcelona.

