LG G6 new teaser states 'less artificial more intelligence'

The "artificial intelligence" trend seems to be catching up these days with many smartphone manufacturers now vying to incorporate the tech into their devices. In the mobile landscape, as the trend has become a bit mature every upcoming flagship in future could supposedly be outfitted with some sort of artificial technology.

Besides, we already know that Samsung is planning to launch its new flagship with an AI software dubbed as Bixby and a newly discovered Samsung Hello. Google's Pixel and Pixel XL already comes with Google Assistant. Moreover, HTC U Ultra has also been speculated to feature some form of artificial intelligence through HTC's Sense Companion technology.

And amidst all this, it looks like LG also has plans to include some form of AI functionality into its upcoming smartphone.

LG has just revealed a teaser image for the upcoming G6 flagship smartphone. The image has some writing which says "Less artificial. More intelligence. The next generation smartphone brought to you first by LG."

Well, taking our guess it could only mean one thing, the new smartphone from LG will feature some kind of AI and this feature will be unique to the company. And if it does come with an AI it will be a huge bonus for the consumers and LG fans. However, earlier rumors about the LG G6 have claimed that the smartphone could be the first non-Pixel Android smartphone to support Google Assistant. It is kind of little confusing because this teaser could also be pointing at Google Assistant or something entirely different.

On the other hand, the teaser also mentions a date "26.2.2017 #LGG6 " and by this LG might be indicating that the upcoming phone will be announced on February 26th.

