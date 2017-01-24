LG G6 might not get Snapdragon 835; Samsung Galaxy S8 to use whole supply

LG is all set to unveil its flagship smartphone - LG G6 on February 26 at the MWC 2017 and release the same sometime in March. While the LG flagship was widely speculated to arrive with the Snapdragon 835 SoC, but it seems not to be the case.

As per a fresh report from Forbes, the LG G6 might not employ the Snapdragon 835 SoC under its hood. It cites an industry insider tipping that the LG flagship will be using the Snapdragon 821 processor. Though the SD821 cannot be a match for the latest SD835 SoC, it is a pretty potent SoC.

Going by the report, Snapdragon 835 won't be available in huge quantities before April as Samsung will use it for its flagship Galaxy S8 that is pegged for an April release. Eventually, the other manufacturers will not be able to get this processor for their flagship devices. Those competitors of Samsung who want to announce their high-end phones before April need to use other processors on their phones.

We already know that Qualcomm and Samsung teamed up to develop the Snapdragon 835 processor. This makes it clear that Samsung will not want to face supply shortages for its upcoming flagship, impacting the other companies. Lately, HTC announced the Snapdragon 821 powered U Ultra, likely tipping that it had faced the same issue as LG.

Lately, LG teased that the G6 will be arriving with features such as heat piping in the interior, water resistance, and a large 2:1 display with a unique resolution of 1440x2880 pixels. But one question that will still linger in the minds of everyone would be if the smartphone uses the SD821 chipset instead of the more powerful and efficient Snapdragon 835, will it be an ideal phone? Only the launch of the device can answer this question.