LG G6 now gets Rs 10,000 off: Available at Rs, 41,990

LG recently launched its flagship smartphone LG G6 in India. And being a flagship, the device does come at a hefty price. As such the smartphone was launched at Rs 51,990.

However this past week we have seen many smartphone brands as well as e-commerce sites along with retailers slash the prices of smartphones. Brands like Apple, Samsung, Lenovo, and Xiaomi amongst others and e-commerce sites like Amazon and Flipkart have announced several offers and discounts on various smartphones.

And now LG G6 is getting a discount of Rs 10,000. Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom has announced in its twitter handle that LG G6 is now available at a price of Rs 41,990. This is a huge price cut and it looks like LG might be trying to compete with the sales of Samsung's recently launched flagship the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+.

That being said, LG G6 is also exclusive to Amazon India. The e-commerce giant is also offering a cashback of Rs 10,000 for HDFC and SBI card holders. The offer is for a limited time though.

So if you are interested, here are the details about LG G6.

Display, RAM, Processor LG G6 features a 5.7-inch 18:9 QHD+ FullVision display with a resolution of 2880 x 1440 pixels. The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor. It comes with 4GB LPDDR4 RAM and 32GB/64GB on internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 2TB via MicroSD card. Software and Battery The device runs on Android 7.0 Nougat operating system and is backed up by a 3,300mAh battery along with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 support. The handset also comes with USB Type-C 2.0 (3.1 compatible). Camera As for the cameras, LG G6 features a dual rear camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel Wide (F2.4 / 125°) and 13-megapixel Standard OIS 2.0 (F1.8 / 71°) sensor. There is an LED flash as well. On the front the smartphone has a 5-megapixel Wide (F2.2 / 100°) selfie camera. Other Features Connectivity options include 4G/LTE, Wi-Fi (802.11 a, b, g, n, ac), Bluetooth 4.2 BLE, NFC. The device is water and dust Resistant, has UX 6.0, Dolby Vision, HDR10 and 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC. The handset measures 148.9×71.9×7.9mm and weighs 163 grams. Additionally, LG G6 is available in Ice Platinum, Atro Black and Mystic White color options.