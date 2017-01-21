LG G6 now rumored to come with Google Assistant preinstalled

There are plenty of rumors coming out every day regarding the upcoming flagship LG G6 and today's leak say that the phone will come with Google Assistant built-in.

Rumors say that LG has approached the search giant, Google to request them to include the Pixel-exclusive Google Assistant on their upcoming flagship phone. But, there are no details on whether Google has agreed to this or not.

Because LG previously worked with Google to manufacture Nexus phones, the response from Google might be a positive one. Incidentally, LG is the one releasing two new Smartwatches with Android Wear 2.0 on February 9.

However, if Google denies LG to include the Google Assistant on their phones, the South Korean giant has another plan as well. It was rumored that LG would approach Amazon, another leader in AI technology to integrate their tech in the LG G6.

But, there's no final response for now from Google. If Google ever accepts this LG's proposal, then the LG G6 will be the world's first non-Pixel phone to get Google Assistant.

