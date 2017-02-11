LG G6 officially confirmed to use the Snapdragon 821, and that’s why it’s releasing at the MWC 2017

It's officially confirmed now. All these days, it was rumors saying that LG G6 will house a Snapdragon 821 instead of Snapdragon 835 SoC, due to some stock issues at the end of Samsung, who is manufacturing the chipset for Qualcomm.

Today, there's a presentation slide leaked from the LG CES 2017, which reveals that the phone will indeed use the quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 SoC and some important features such as water and dust resistance, Quad DAC, and rear-mounted fingerprint sensor are confirmed as well.

Now, it's enough wondering that LG has chosen the Snapdragon 821 SoC ahead of the CES 2017 itself. But, leaks were pouring in after that. After all, it is now confirmed that the G6 will use a Snapdragon 821 SoC.

However, this is some best news for the audience. If LG has halted the G6 in favor of Snapdragon 835, then the phone will be released sometime in May or June.

What do you think of this move? Will you a prefer a flagship phone with one-year-old flagship chip?

