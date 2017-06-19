LG G6+, LG G6 32 GB announced in new colors

Earlier this month, there were claims that the South Korean tech giant might announce two new variants of its flagship, LG G6. Well, these new models were speculated to be the LG G6 Plus and LG G6 Pro.

While the speculations pointed out a June 27 launch for these new devices, it looks like the company has already announced them with the monikers LG G6+ and LG G6 32GB. LG sells different models of its flagship smartphone in different markets.

Some countries such as the US market have the LG G6 (launched at the MWC 2017) with support for wireless charging while other markets like South Korea have the device without wireless charging.

LG G6+, LG G6 32GB specs

The newly launched LG G6+ will be exclusively available only in South Korea. It features wireless charging feature and a high storage capacity of 128GB. It is believed that this one is the best edition of the flagship smartphone. We say so as the original LG G6 features 64GB storage capacity. The other variant of the smartphone that has been launched by the company is the LG G6 32GB. It was speculated to be dubbed LG G6 Pro.

Otherwise, these smartphones launched by LG have similar specifications as the regular LG G6. There is a 5.7-inch Full Vision QHD+ LCD display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 1440x2880 pixel resolution. These devices use a quad-core Snapdragon 821 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and varying storage capacities that can be further expanded up to 2TB.

Running on Android 7.0 Nougat topped with LG UX 6.0, these phones come with a 13MP dual main snapper with dual tone LED flash, 4K video recording, OIS 2.0 and wide-angle lens. Up front, there is a 5MP selfie camera with 100-degree wide angle lens. The other aspects include a fingerprint sensor, 4G LTE, NFC, USB Type-C port, and a 3300mAh battery with Qi wireless charging (LG G6+ only) and Quick Charge.

What's new

It is said that the LG G6+ and LG G6 32GB will have something that we did not see on the original LG G6. Notably, the Plus variant will be available in different color options including Optical Marine Blue, Optical Terra Gold and Optical Astro Black.

The LG G6 32GB will be available in Mystic White (as seen on the original model), non-optical Marine Blue and non-optical Terra Gold color options.

Price and Availability

As of now, the LG G6+ and LG G6 32GB are said to be available only in the country's home market China. There is no confirmation on whether these phones will be released in the other markets.

The LG G6+ is likely to be priced at 999,800 KRW (approx. Rs. 57,000) and the LG G6 32GB is to be priced at 799,800 KRW (approx. Rs. 45,000). However, the final pricing will be out only when these devices are released.