LG G6 pre-registrations opened for Indian consumers: Launch imminent

While the India launch date for the LG G6 has still not been announced by LG, the South Korean company has finally opened up the pre-registrations for the smartphone in India.

Interested users can, therefore, go to LG Indian official website and register for the said device. Pre-registrations is free and no fee is charged. However, one thing to note is that pre-registration is totally different from pre-booking. That being said, users can register by typing in their name, email, contact number and city on the registration page.

SEE ALSO: LG G6 releases in the Philippines; Offers Harmon Kardon headset for every pre-order

LG, on the other hand, hasn't announced the launch date for the smartphone in the country. Going by the earlier launch in South Korea, the phone was made available at a price of KRW 899,800 (roughly Rs. 51,200. The pricing could change so, for now, we just have to wait until the device goes official in the country.

Talking about the smartphone, the LG G6 features a 5.7-inch QHD+ (1440x2880 pixels) FullVision display with an 18:9 (or 2:1) aspect ratio instead of the industry standard (16:9). The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 SoC coupled with 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM. The LG G6 comes in two storage variants which are 32GB and 64GB. The storage can be expanded via microSD card up to 2TB. Further, the device runs Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box.

SEE ALSO: LG Harmony budget smartphone launched in the U.S.

As for the cameras, the new LG flagship smartphone has a dual-camera setup at the back. There are two 13-megapixel sensors, one for wide-angle shots with 125-degree lens and f/2.4 aperture, and the other for regular shots with 71-degree lens and OIS 2.0. At the front, the G6 sports a 5-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and 100-degree lens.

The LG G6 is backed by 3300mAh battery. The smartphone measures 148.9x71.9x7.9mm and weigh 163 grams. Connectivity options included with the LG G6 are LTE-A 3 Band CA network, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v4.2, NFC, and USB Type-C 2.0. The smartphone will be available in Astro Black, Ice Platinum, and Mystic White color variants.