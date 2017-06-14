LG G6 gets a massive price cut of Rs. 13,000

LG G6, the flagship smartphone was launched in India at a price of Rs. 51,990. Later, the device received a discount of 10% taking it down to Rs. 41,990. Now, the device seems to have got another price cut.

Going by the existing pricing on Amazon India, the LG G6 has received a massive price cut of Rs. 13,000 that takes it price tag down to Rs. 38,990. If you are interested in grabbing the LG G6, then you need to hurry hub as this is a limited period discount that is exclusive only to the Amazon Prime users. This is the fourth price cut that the LG G6 has received. Previously, the smartphone received a discount of Rs. 9,000.

After the recent price cut, the device is available at a price of Rs. 38,990. You can avail EMI options so that you pay Rs. 3,706 per month to get the LG G6.

LG G6 specs

The LG G6 was announced initially at the MWC 2017 in February this year and was released in India in March. To remind you of the LG G6 specifications, the device boasts of a 5.7-inch QHD+ LCD FullVision display with a resolution 2880 x 1440 pixels. The camera department comprises of a 13MP dual rear camera snapper with dual LED flash, 4K video recording, OIS and 71-degree wide-angle lens. The secondary camera has a 125-degree wide angle lens too. Up front, there is a 5MP selfie snapper with a 100-degree wide angle lens.

Under its hood, the LG G6 comes with a quad-core Snapdragon 821 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space that can be further expanded using a microSD card. The device has a 3300mAh battery under its hood with fast charging ability.