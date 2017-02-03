LG G6 might be priced higher than G5

The tech headlines is obsessed with a lot of details about the upcoming flagship smartphones from several companies including LG, Samsung, Motorola, Nokia, and others. Talking about LG, the next generation flagship - LG G6 is all set to be unveiled on February 26 and we come across the leaks concerning the device almost every day.

One of the recent leaks shows the shiny or glossy design of the LG G6 in full glory. The other detail that we have about the LG G6 is its alleged price tag. Well, as per the information that has leaked into the web, the G6 would carry a higher price tag than the modular phone launched last year, LG G5. The price difference between the G6 and G5 should be around $40 to $50. The rumor adds more credibility to itself as there are a few reasons associated with this price hike.

Also Read: LG G6 might not get Snapdragon 835

One of the reasons is the rumored IP68 certification that will make the G6 water resistant letting it survive submersion underwater for 5 feet up to 30 minutes. The other reason is the allegation that the upcoming LG flagship might feature a premium glass chassis along with a sealed battery compartment. There is another reason as well and is the most interesting one. LG claimed that the G6 will pack a battery that will not explode even when it is overheated.

Going by the already existing rumors, the LG G6 is likely to be fitted with a 5.7-inch LCD display with QHD 1440p display. The display is said to feature an unusual aspect ratio. With ultra thin bezels at its top and bottom, the LG G6 might feature a high screen-to-body ratio. The LG G6 is believed to feature a dual-camera setup at its rear along with a fingerprint scanner as well.

Source