LG G6 Pro and G6 Plus launch slated for June 27

With the news that has been circulating over the internet in the past few days, it is evident that LG is going to launch new smartphones in the market soon.

The upcoming smartphones are said to be in the same LG G6 series and previous reports have suggested that it will be the G6 Plus and G6 Pro models. While we knew that LG was coming out with derivative models of the G6, one thing that was still a mystery was the launch date.

Well, that mystery seems to have been solved. A report from themobileindian notes that the two smartphones will be launched on June 27 in Korea. It might also go on sale on the same day. Besides if we consider this report to be true then the two smartphones will be launched by end of this month in Korea. Meanwhile, it could also be that LG is definitely launching these smartphones to promote the newly announced payment service LG Pay in Korea.

However, it is hard to tell whether the two smartphones will make it to India or not. We are yet to hear from LG on this matter. Only time and response from LG will clear everything.

As for LG fans here is something that you need to know about the two upcoming smartphones. Firstly, these new handsets won't necessarily upgrade to the G6. Meaning the two handsets will bear similar features and specs as the G6 model. But there might be minor changes. It is expected that G6 Plus will come with 128GB of internal storage and wireless charging while G6 Pro will offer just 32GB of storage. Other specs and features are yet to be revealed.

Apart for that, previous reports have stated that the G6 Plus could come at a price of $890 (approx Rs. 57,347), while the G6 Pro will come at a price of $700 (approx Rs. 45,104). And if reports are true the handsets are expected to go on sale with the three major South Korean carriers which will be SK Telecom, LG Telecom, and KTF.