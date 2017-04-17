LG G6 releases in the Philippines; Offers Harmon Kardon headset for every pre-order

It is time to rejoice for LG fans in the Philippines. The flagship smartphone LG G6 was officially launched at the Mobile World Congress in February. After that, the company started releasing this handset one by one in several countries.

Now, this device is made available for pre-order in the Philippines with a price tag of ₱ 37,990. Only selected LG dealers across the country have this phone in their stocks and pre-order has already started from today. It even gives away few free stuffs along with this pre-order. One can pre-order this phone only till April 30th, so hurry up before this exciting offer comes to an end.

The company is offering a Harmon Kardon wireless headset which is of ₱ 7490 and also a G6 case costing ₱ 1500 free of cost to the consumers who are placing the pre-order. As it is mentioned earlier, LG kept releasing this smartphone across several countries at different time intervals.

Also Read: LG G6 might soon use face recognition to support LG Pay service

Last month, they released an LG G6 Black Edition in South Korea and was sold by a mobile carrier KT Corp. The major highlight of this phone is its FullVision Display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. The screen comes with super thin bezels all over it and also said to be water resistant. Featuring a dual 13MP camera at its rear, it is packed with 4GB of RAM.

There is also the latest report claiming that LG G6 will receive a new software update in June which adds 3D Facial recognition feature to it. With so many features at an affordable price range, there is no doubt in gaining such a popularity in the market.

Now it is time for Filipinos to grab this popular handset before it goes out of stock.

Source