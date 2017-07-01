LG G6's mini version tipped to called LG Q6

LG was the first company in 2017 to launch its flagship smartphone LG G6. Soon after the launch, rumors about a mini version of the LG G6 started coming up. We even got to see the alleged images of the device.

Now, popular leakster Evan Blass has posted on Twitter that the LG G6 mini will be called the LG Q6. Other than that, he also revealed some of its specs. According to him, the device will feature a display with a screen-to-body ratio of 18.5:9. He further claims that the phone will pack 3GB of RAM and will sport a 13MP main snapper at the rear panel.

The tweet also says that the LG Q6 has received the FCC certification codenamed as M700.

Previously, a report by TechnoBuffalo said that the mini version of the LG G6 will have a screen-to-body ratio of fewer than 80 percent.

The question we have in mind is that whether LG G6 Mini will retain all the features of its current flagship, as well as the high price or whether the new smartphone will feature lower-end specs and features. And considering the price, LG might make some major changes to the mini version for reducing the cost of the phone. Notably, Blass says that the G6 Mini will come with only 3GB of RAM.

Going by the trend in the smartphone market, most of the manufacturers release mini versions of its devices with watered down specs. We presume that LG may choose to launch the G6 mini in select markets, more so in emerging markets where pricing plays a significant factor in the buying decision.