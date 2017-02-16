LG G6’s new Android UI teased in a short video

LG G6, the upcoming flagship phone from the South Korean smartphone vendor LG has been making rounds for quite some time. While leaks confirmed the specs of the G6, it was LG officially who teased some of the specifications of the upcoming phone.

For example, LG already confirmed the wide display of 5.7-inch with a resolution of 1440*2880 pixels and a new Quad DAC, which was confirmed by them yesterday. And now, the company has released a teaser video showing the UI of LG G6.

As seen in the video above, the LG G6 will have a new interface compared to previous iterations of LG UX. LG completely revamped their interface with the LG G5 by introducing LG UX 5.0 with material design and a lot of new things. As of now, there’s no information on what the UI number will be; we are expecting it to be LG UX 6.0 as the LG V20 runs on LG UX 5.5.

Nothing much has revealed in the video. The phone was confirmed officially to be announced at the MWC 2017 and will go on sale later on.

SOURCE