LG G6 tipped to be launched on March 10

A few days ago, we had reported that the LG G6 would be launched earlier-than-usual to get a head start on Samsung Galaxy S8. Corroborating the earlier rumors, a new report (out of Korea) surfaced online claiming that the phone will be released on March 10.

Apparently, the smartphone will be first showcased on February 26 (just before MWC 2017 kicks off) and will start shipping from March 10 as per a report out of Korea. Do make a note that the aforementioned launch date is relevant to Korea only. However, it’s only a matter of time until the global launch commences once devices start shipping in Korea.

As you may all know by now, the South Korean giant is believed to depart from a modular design for its upcoming flagship phone. In terms of specs, it may come with Qualcomm’s newest chipset, the Snapdragon 835 along with a good amount of RAM. It is also rumored to ship with wireless charging and IP68 dust and waterproof certification. For more details about the rumored specs, check this article.

