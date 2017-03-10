LG G6 releases in Korea; Watch Sports and Watch Style release pegged for tomorrow

LG fans in Korea have a reason to rejoice. The company has released its flagship smartphone in its homeland today. In addition to the LG G6, the smartwatches - LG Watch Sports and Watch Style will be released in the market tomorrow.

The LG G6 was unveiled late last month at the MWC 2017. It will be made available all over Korea via several carrier stores. It is the first premium and flagship phone to be released this year. Given the fact that the LG G6 received over 40,000 pre-orders in just four days, we can say that this flagship has become a great hit among buyers. There is a great reception for this phone for a reason.

Also Read: LG G6 with 5.7-inch FullVision display launched at MWC 2017

The LG G6 has an advantage. It is the only latest premium phone released in Korea right now. With the delay in the release of the Galaxy S8, the LG phone has more than a month's time to attract the buyers. It is available in Ice Platinum, Mystic White, and Astro Black color variants. The highlight of the device is its 5.7-inch QHD+ FullVision Display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. Apart from the display, the device has IP68 rating, Google Assistant, Snapdragon 821 SoC and 4GB RAM. Under its hood, there is a 3,300mAh battery that can pump enough life to the device.

In addition to the LG G6, as we mentioned above, the Android Wear 2.0-based smartwatches - Watch Sports and Watch Style are all set to be released in the country tomorrow. These smartwatches will go on sale today in the U.S.