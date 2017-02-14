LG G6 will be a reliable smartphone

Last week LG came out with a teaser in a blue shade where it revealed that its upcoming smartphone could feature some form of artificial intelligence and this feature would be unique to the company.

Now the company has put out a new teaser in pinkish purple color for the upcoming LG G6 smartphone. And this time the image reads "Reliability, Check, Check Check."

Guessing what LG might be trying to convey, it looks like the new smartphone from LG will be a reliable smartphone. Moreover, LG might also be trying to say that the phone has gone through some tight scrutiny during the production process and that everything has been taken care of.

SEE ALSO: LG G6 new teaser states 'less artificial more intelligence'

LG might just be reassuring people that the device they will be getting is going to be a complete package. The company has already mentioned that they have conducted strict in-house testing for proper safety and have implemented advanced technologies on their device.

However, this time LG doesn't want to have any faults (bootloop epidemic) in their smartphone and pretty much wants to make customers satisfied with their product. With the G6, LG might be starting fresh. And as the device will be announced most probably on the 26 of this month, it will be interesting to see and find out how the company has exactly made the phone more reliable.

Source