LG G6 will be a reliable smartphone

LG has put out a new teaser in pinkish purple color for the upcoming LG G6 smartphone.

By:
Last week LG came out with a teaser in a blue shade where it revealed that its upcoming smartphone could feature some form of artificial intelligence and this feature would be unique to the company.

Now the company has put out a new teaser in pinkish purple color for the upcoming LG G6 smartphone. And this time the image reads "Reliability, Check, Check Check."

LG G6 will be a reliable smartphone

Guessing what LG might be trying to convey, it looks like the new smartphone from LG will be a reliable smartphone. Moreover, LG might also be trying to say that the phone has gone through some tight scrutiny during the production process and that everything has been taken care of.

SEE ALSO: LG G6 new teaser states 'less artificial more intelligence'

LG might just be reassuring people that the device they will be getting is going to be a complete package. The company has already mentioned that they have conducted strict in-house testing for proper safety and have implemented advanced technologies on their device.

LG G6 will be a reliable smartphone

However, this time LG doesn't want to have any faults (bootloop epidemic) in their smartphone and pretty much wants to make customers satisfied with their product. With the G6, LG might be starting fresh. And as the device will be announced most probably on the 26 of this month, it will be interesting to see and find out how the company has exactly made the phone more reliable.

Source



Gallery   |   10 Photos
LG G6 Concept Design

Read More About lg | smartphones | mobiles | android | news

Other articles published on Feb 14, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Opinion Poll
34,688

Followers

 1,41,901

Followers

 7,506

Followers