LG G6 with 5.7-inch FullVision display, Snapdragon 821 chipset, and more launched at MWC 2017

LG finally announces the most awaited LG G6 at the Mobile World Congress 2017 event today, with a full vision display, dual rear cameras, and Google Assistant. You can watch the entire LG G6 MWC event video right below.

Ahead of the launch of LG G6, there have been a lot of buzz about the device circulating all across the web and looks like most of them have been surprising true. Well, showcasing the look of the device, the device sports a bezel-less front, with no existence of the home button anywhere. LG G6 comes with a full vision display, which is apparently the key aim behind the LG G6 design strategy.

As compared to the previously announced LG G5 which packed a 5.3-inch display screen, the newbie has a much bigger display screen and features a 5.7-inch display, which provides a new visual experience to the users. Well, trust us, the phone looks absolutely stunning as the LG G6 has a balanced design with metallic and glass features mixed together.

In making the LG G6, the smartphone vendor says that they have focused more on the display aspect, as people prefer bigger display in this era. Hence, LG G6 comes packed with a 5.7-inch display, along with a 5.2-inch body ratio, which provides a bigger and stunning display.

LG G6 comes with an expanding screen with 18:9 screen ratio. Apart from the design, the smartphone features a dual-camera setup, with a fingerprint sensor right below the rear camera. Furthermore, the smartphone is equipped with Dolby vision and HDR technology, which provides the incredible high dynamic imaging experience to the users.

The newly launched LG G6 is the first phone to come with Dolby Vision video support, which comes packed with 90 movies already available. With this, LG G6 is going to be the entertainment package device ever. Along with the LG G6, Imangi Studios also announced Temple Run 2: Lost Jungle, and says that they are going to add it to LG G6. Further, with LG G6, users will get 650,000 in-game coins, enough to unlock all characters and powerups in the game.

Moving ahead, LG G6 comes with a four vision display and is going to be the best device for the gamers out there. Further, running on Android 7.0 Nougat, LG G6 is an apt device for multi-tasking, and the user can be able to use the device with just one hand. The Android Nougat-based UX 6.0 software will apparently allow the users to use two apps at a time, provides split-screen multitasking capabilities, and sport also sports an extended camera software as well.

LG G6 provides different user experience and includes stable grip and easy touch, full vision 18:9 ration display and one-handed operation. LG has been designed keeping in mind what the consumers want. Furthermore, several apps in Google Play, as well as content creators like Amazon, are working to make content compatible for 18:9 aspect ratio which is being used on the LG G6.

LG G6 is unveiled in three color variants - Mystic White, Black, and Ice Platinum. In terms of the camera set up, LG G6 is packed with a dual rear camera setup with 13MP sensors 125-degree wide-angle lens. Designed with an excellent imaging technology, the LG G6 is the first-ever smartphone to support 4K video capturing ability running on Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor. As per the front-facing camera, LG G6 sports a 5MP selfie shooter.

About the battery reliability, LG G6 comes with an excellent battery backup capability with a 3,300mAh battery with support for fast charging. Apart from these specs, LG didn't announce the price and the release date of the LG G6 for now.