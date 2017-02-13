LG G6 with Snapdragon 821 chipset launching on February 26

The most awaited LG G6 is almost approaching, and rumors finally confirm the launch date for February 26. However, it should be taken with a pinch of salt as the Chinese smartphone vendor is yet to confirm the date officially, which they might very soon.

There has been a lot of buzz about the upcoming LG G6 lately, especially with the rumors that the smartphone might be powered by the latest Snapdragon 835 chipset. Well, not any longer.

The smartphone vendor has confirmed that they are now skipping the Snapdragon 835 chip, and the upcoming LG G6 will be fueled with Snapdragon 821 chipset.

Talking about the reason for not using the latest processor, it is because Samsung will be swiping off the first lot of the Snapdragon 835 for its upcoming Galaxy S8.

Reports are such that Qualcomm has already collaborated with Samsung for the mass production of Snapdragon 835 for the Galaxy S8, which now is expected to come with a name "Galaxy S8+".

LG had plans to counter attack Samsung by including Snapdragon 835 processor. However failing to do so, LG has changed its game plan and will be unveiling its most awaited LG G6 ahead of the Samsung Galaxy S8, with the aim to attract wide audiences.

If the rumors are to be believed Samsung will unveil its most awaited flagship Galaxy S8 on March 29, however, will showcase a minute long teaser at the MWC 2017 event. Reports further claim that the Samsung phone will be up for sale globally only in late April.

By announcing the LG G6 ahead of the Samsung Galaxy S8, the smartphone vendor is aiming to achieve higher sales than the Galaxy S8. To recall the specs, LG has earlier confirmed that its LG G6 will come with a modular design and may sport a 5.7-inch display.

So, it is now confirmed that all major high-end devices launching ahead of the Samsung Galaxy S8 will not be fueled by the upcoming Snapdragon 835 chipset.