LG G6 Won’t Feature the Modular Design, Confirms LG Executive

LG had a terrible 2016. The company's and world's first modular smartphone failed terribly to impress the masses. Also, 2016 was the year where the company has seen a huge downfall in their profits.

With that in mind, LG at the ongoing CES 2017 event in Las Vegas confirmed that their upcoming flagship phone, LG G6 won't feature modular design. Speaking with The Wall Street Journal, the company's Chief Technologist, Skott Ahn said that LG is focusing on delivering a smartphone with better 'aesthetics.'

When asked about the official launch of LG G6, he stated that phone will go official in the very near future, but haven't revealed any specific date. Also, he confirmed that LG is not looking after to see their mobile phone business due to the losses incurred in 2016.

It was earlier confirmed from the leaked renders that LG G6 would feature the same design language as its predecessor, but there's no room for 'LG Friends' this time.

In terms of specifications, the LG G6 will be powered by the upcoming flagship chip, the Snapdragon 835 aided by 6GB of RAM. The dual camera setup remains the same as LG G5, but with upgraded internals.

A recent rumor said that LG would launch the LG G6 in January itself to keep the pressure on Samsung and other OEM's.

