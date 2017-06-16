LG G7 reportedly coming in January 2018 to compete with Galaxy S9

This year, LG was one of the first Android OEMs to release their flagship smartphone - the LG G6. If you don't remember, this device was launched at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017.

Within a few months of the release of the LG G6, the talks regarding the next generation flagship in the G lineup have emerged. As per a report by The Investor, the upcoming flagship from the company allegedly dubbed LG G7 is slated to be released earlier than the usual time frame. Usually, LG follows the pattern of launching the flagship G series smartphones at the MWC show floor every year in late February and releases them later.

Next year, LG is speculated to unveil the LG G7 in January itself. It is believed that the company is gearing up to push the launch of their next flagship G series smartphone in order to pit it hard against the rivals such as Samsung Galaxy S9. There are reports suggesting that the company has started the R&D for the LG G7 back in May. Further, there are claims that the LG G7 will arrive with an AI assistant.

Besides rushing to launch the LG G7, it looks like the company is also planning to launch the LG V30 a bit earlier than the schedule. It is like to be launched sometime in August this year. The LG V30 rumored to be launched with a FullVision display similar to the one on the LG G6 and use the Snapdragon 835 SoC and flaunt a dual rear camera setup. Also, both the LG V30 and G7 might feature an OLED display.

However, there is no official confirmation regarding the early launch date of the LG G7 and LG V30. We expect to get further details in the coming weeks or months to shed more clarity.