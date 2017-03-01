LG gets two new phones X230Z and M320H certified from FCC, possible budget phones

Earlier Today we learned of two new LG mobiles being certified by FCC, The FCC has certified two models from LG, namely, the LG-M320H and the LG X230Z, both of which are most likely to be budget offerings.

While we pretty sure one of them is a variant of the LG X230 of which we've heard rumors about the model previously, as it had surface in October last year. Furthermore, the device was spotted when it showed up on Bluetooth SIG in January this year.

From what we gather from the FCC certification for the X230Z, is that this variant will most likely have a Single SIM slot. Going by the H and Z at the end of the device model numbers we understand usually indicate the region they are made for or tested for.

Apart from that other hardware specs haven't been made available yet and we assume the devices will most likely run on the previous version Android 6.0 Marshmallow OS. Though the company had recently announced their latest flagship, the LG G6, but we highly anticipate a few more devices to roll-out from the manufacturer very soon.

As of now, we do not have details of the release dates for these new devices, but it would be safe to assume they will be soon making their appearance. We will keep you posted on the latest updates as and when we get them.

