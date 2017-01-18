LG granted patent for foldable smartphones

Well, there are many reports flying all over the internet stating that companies like Samsung, Nokia, and LG might develop foldable phones and launch the same this year.

Samsung is said to have been working on two foldable smartphones namely the Galaxy X1 and Galaxy X1 Plus and just a week ago we had reported that Nokia was preparing to enter the foldable smartphone scene as it has already been granted the patent.

And now LG has also been awarded a patent (US D776,074 S) for a foldable mobile phone featuring a new design. The upper part of the phone seems that it can be folded. The patent was filed on January 7th, 2015, and was approved on January 10th, 2017.

However, it will be interesting to see if the company will actually launch the smartphone or not. On the other hand, LG in the past has taken its first steps toward a foldable smartphone when it released a smartphone with a small but noticeable curve. The LG G Flex to be exact was a smartphone that curved in from the top and bottom. Besides, with that sort of device already launched we could expect more from LG in the coming days.

Phone Arena notes that if LG does release foldable phones this year, the smartphones will be able to convert itself from a smartphone to a tablet and back again. Apparently, 2017 could be the year when the foldable phones become real. We might have to wait a little and see what the manufacturers will bring to the market.

