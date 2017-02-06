LG H871 with Snapdragon 820 appears on Geekbench

A new LG smartphone has surfaced on Geekbench database running the 2016's flagship chipset- the Qualcomm Snapdragon 820. The smartphone that goes by the model number- LG H871 could be LG G6 Lite, a less powerful variant of the upcoming flagship LG G6.

Spotted by Gsmarena, the benchmark listing shows the handset running Android 7.0 out-of-the box and a 2.19 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 SoC running the show. The CPU is paired with 4GB of RAM to support multitasking.

This reminds us of a recent finding that Samsung has claimed all the stocks of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 CPU and LG is only left with Snapdragon 821 chipset for its upcoming flagship- LG G6, which is widely speculated to arrive on February 26.

In that case, the leaked handset might be a less powerful variant of the upcoming LG G6 as the company has plans to launch the smartphone in multiple RAM variants depending on the region.

As noted, LG G6 is said to make an appearance on February 26, one day before MWC 2017 kicks off. Unlike LG G5, the G6 will ditch the modular design and is expected to come with a Snapdragon 821 CPU, which forces us to think how it will fight the likes of upcoming Samsung Galaxy S8.

Besides, it is said that LG G6 will be arriving with features such as heat piping in the interior, water resistance, and a large 2:1 display with a unique resolution of 1440x2880 pixels.

Stay tuned for more updates on GIZBOT.

Images Source: Geekbench, underkg.co.kr