LG Harmony budget smartphone launched in the U.S.

LG along with AT&T subsidiary Cricket has launched a new Android smartphone in the U.S. Dubbed as the LG Harmony, this smartphone is basically the LG K20 version or the K10 (2017) model which is being offered by the carrier.

However, this is a budget smartphone and is being offered at a price of $99 which translates roughly to Rs. 6,382. Coming to what the smartphone has to offer, LG harmony has rounded corners, metal accents and curved glass edges, all packed into a slim, easy to hold design.

SEE ALSO: LG G6 might soon use face recognition to support LG Pay service

LG Harmony features a 5.3-inch 720p HD display. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm's Snapdragon 425 chipset and is paired with 1.5GB of RAM. The device further has 16 GB internal storage. The storage can be expanded using a microSD card up to 2TB.

As for the optics, the smartphone sports an 8 MP rear camera with LED flash and the specs list reveals that users can record 1080p videos. There is a 5 MP selfie shooter and it comes with LG flagship features like Knock Code, KnockOn and Auto Shot.

SEE ALSO: LG G5, Nexus 5X and V20 now included in class action lawsuit

The smartphone is backed by a 2,800 mAh battery, and the phone does come with several battery saving modes. LG Harmony gets LTE support and it runs on Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box. The smartphone measures 149.9 x 76.2 x 7.6 mm and it weighs 142g.

Via