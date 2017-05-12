LG Innotek is reportedly supplying iPhone 8's 3D facial recognition front camera

We have already come to know from rumors that iPhone 8 will come with a special 3D facial recognition feature. Now, according to a new report by The Investor, LG's sub-branch Innotek, which is well-known for manufacturing electronic components, will be supplying 3D facial recognition camera modules to Apple.

LG is said to have spent a whopping amount of $238.5 million to build up a new facility for manufacturing the 3D camera modules. To remind you, LG Innotek is same company which supplied the dual rear cameras for the iPhone 7 Plus. Reportedly, the 3D facial recognition camera will be incorporated with a depth sense technology. This would prevent others to unlock your phone.

Notably, recently launched Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus boasts of this facial recognition feature. However, Samsung's facial recognition feature is based on 2D technology, hence it can be easily bypassed using a photograph of the user.

So, if the iPhone 8 actually turns up with a 3D facial recognition feature, it will make a lot of stir among smartphone enthusiasts.

Apart from recognizing faces, the 3D camera will also be used as an augmented reality accessory. It will be located on the front of the device.

Since it is just a rumor, we have to wait and watch until company officially announces it. For now, we know that iPhone 8 will come with an edge-to-edge OLED almost bezel-less display, waterproof features, a dual-camera on the back and wireless charging technology.

As for the launch timeline, the 10th-anniversary model is unlikely to come in September, as claimed by speculations.

