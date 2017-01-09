LG to Integrate Machine Learning Technology into their After Sales Service

South Korean smartphone vendor, LG Electronics confirmed that they would use machine learning mechanisms along with several other artificial intelligence technologies to provide after sales service to the customers.

For the first time, we are seeing this sort of technology to be used in providing support to customers. It is also said that LG will be using several big data analytics as well to implement this technology.

The question here is: How this machine learning technology will benefit to the company? The technology will work in the background and detects the errors, which helps in providing better and faster support.

The company also claims that 80 percent of the people who visit the service center are enquiring about the software updates and other minor issues. This artificial intelligence will be embedded into the company's 'LG Doctor' app, and the application will run in the background, and it will also come with 36 diagnosis features to monitor.

This new after sales procedure will be rolled out by the end of Q1 2017. What do you think of this new method of providing service to customers from LG? Let us know in the comments space below.