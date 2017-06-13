LG is allegedly working on AI tech: LG G7 could feature AI assistant

Over the past few years, we have witnessed a huge advancement in the AI field. From Siri to Google Assistant, phones these days are coming with personal AI assistant.

And from the looks of it, LG is soon planning to get its own AI assistant. According to a South Korean publication, the company has already begun the research and development of its Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology. It has even reportedly created a new division comprising of two research centers which will work on the development of AI technology.

Naturally, it is being assumed that the LG's next flagship smartphone G7 will come with its own AI assistant. Not only in phones, the AI tech is expected to feature in a wide range of home appliances from LG.

The report also mentions that among the two branches of the new division, one will be working to provide AI tech in the robotics industry while the other will mainly handling the AI assistant. The office of Chief Technology Officer will supervise both the research centers.

The research center for robotics will mostly focus on manufacturing core technologies for smart robotics. On the other hand, the second research center for AI will be concentrating on deep learning. In other words, it will do a research, wherein a computer will be able to understand the functions of the human brain.

In the beginning of this year, LG put the concept of deep learning in a few of its home appliances. As for AI assistant in LG G7, if the report turns out to be legit, the smartphone will give tough competition to other flagships.