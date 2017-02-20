LG K3, K4, K8, and K10 to be launched in India on February 22

In December 2016, LG announced the refreshed lineup of its K series smartphones. The company announced the LG K3 (2017), K4 (2017), K8 (2017), and K10 (2017). Now, it looks like these phones will be launched in India on February 22 as LG has sent out invites for an event to be held in New Delhi on Wednesday. Notably, IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will be the chief guest of the launch event. These smartphones have almost similar specifications except for minor differences and varying price tags.

Let's have a quick rundown on the specifications of these LG K series smartphones. The LG K3 boasts of a 4.5-inch FWVGA display and is powered by a Snapdragon 210 processor teamed up with 1GB RAM and 8GB storage that can be expanded. The device has a 5MP main camera and a 2MP front-facer as well. Running on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow, this phone is fueled by a 2,100mAh battery.

The LG G4 bestows a 5-inch display with a similar resolution as the K3. The processor, RAM and storage capacity are also similar to those of the K3. The K4 has a 5MP front-facer and a 5MP main camera. While the operating system is the same as K3, the battery is a more capacious 2,500mAh one.

Talking about the K8, this smartphone sports a 5-inch display with HD 720p resolution and boots Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box. Under its hood, the device is powered by a Snapdragon 425 processor with 1.5GB RAM And 16GB storage that can be expanded further up to 32GB. The other goodies onboard this device include a 13MP primary camera, a 5MP selfie shooter, 4G, NFC, Bluetooth 4.2, and a 2,500mAh battery.

Lastly, the LG K10 (2017) is fitted with a 5.3-inch HD 720p display. Being the high-end model of this lineup, it runs Android 7.0 Nougat and makes use of a MediaTek octa-core processor with 2GB RAM. The device comes in two versions - 16GB and 32GB storage capacities that can be expanded up to 2TB. The K10 makes use of a 13MP main snapper and a 5MP front-facer. Also, there is a 2,800mAh battery, NFC, Bluetooth 4.2 and 4G LTE.