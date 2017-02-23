LG to launch 8 to 10 devices this year, says Amit Gujral

Korean Electronic major LG is planning to expand its smartphone range with the launch of 8 to 10 devices this year, across all price points.

"You can see 8 to 10 new smartphones this year from us, across all points and all will be Make in India," LG, Chief Marketing Officer Amit Gujral told Gizbot.

Meanwhile, the company has launched its first phone K10 2017 with panic button capability.

LG is also planning to expand its reach by adding new retail outlets in the country.

"The company is also expanding its channel, we have right now close to 3000 outlets and i think with this newly launch smartphone LG K10 2017, we might close to 7000 to 8000 outlets may be in two months," the Chief Marketing Officer added.

He said, K10 2016, which was launched last year has been the most successful smartphone and we have been clocking close to a lakh unit a month.

On expectations with K10 2017, he said not lesser than what we saw in K10 2016.

"We are not chasing market share, we are chasing mind shares and heart shares of people," he relpied when asked about the market share.

However, LG Electronics India, Managing Director, Kim Ki Wan, told ET, that, "normally we pursue value market share, but in case of mobile phones in India, considering the tremendous structure, we also have to consider some volume segments which are below Rs 10,000."

"Our regret is that we have not developed an India-specific model, but just introduced a global platform, which has got good feedback in the US and other markets, but not in India. Just now, we've started to develop India-specific platform, which I feel can change our situation," he said , when asked about the reasons behind LG's low phone sales despite its technology and brand prowess in the consumer durables industry.

According to Counterpoint Research The company has only 0.4 percent market share as of December 2016.