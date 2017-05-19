LG launched Stylo 3 Plus with Android 7.0 Nougat

Just a month back, LG has launched a much-hyped smartphone, LG G6 for an affordable price. Now, once again the company has made its appearance on the headline by launching a mid-ranger, LG Stylo 3 Plus.

This budget-friendly handset comes with decent specs to meet the requirements of the buyer. This new phone bears a price tag of $225 which roughly comes around INR 14,600. For now, the company made this phone available only in U.S with T-Mobile. With a beautifully designed body and offering required specs in it, there is no doubt in gaining some popularity in the market.

Sleek and elegant design The LG Stylo 3 Plus comes with a sleek metal frame and a removable back cover, unlike other phones. With no physical buttons on the front, it integrates fingerprint scanner at the rear with the LG logo below it. Also Read: LG announces Google Home compatible appliances Speaker is also placed at the back of the device whereas, the 3.5mm audio jack and Micro-USB port located on the bottom of the phone. Specs details The phone is packed with the 1.4GHz Snapdragon 435 octa-core processor and 2GB of RAM. It runs on Android 7.0 Nougat and has a single-SIM slot support. With a 5.7-inch full-HD display with 1080x1920 pixels resolution, it provides 32GB of in-built storage which can then be expanded via microSD card slot. Embedded Stylus Pen with Pen Pop As the name itself says, this smartphone comes along with a stylus pen. It offers many features to ease the work of the user. A pen keeper option prevents the stylus from being misplaced. Also Read: LG G6 review: Setting new trends without compromising on practicality It displays a popup message when it detects the phone in motion with stylus bay being empty. Other features include zooming of any image, writing memos when the screen is off, recording video to create GIF file and much more. Optics and Connectivity The LG Stylo 3 Plus sports a 13-megapixel camera on the rear with flash and autofocus. It comes with a 5-megapixel selfie shooter on the front with face detection option in it. It houses a 3080mAh battery which can offer a standby time of 25 hours and 14 hours of talk time. Wi-Fi b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, NFC, and 4G VoLTE are the connectivity options included in this handset.