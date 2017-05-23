LG launches rugged smartphone X venture; Price to be announced yet

LG released a new smartphone which is designed to be stylishly resilient on Monday. Known as X venture, it will be made available in North America, Africa, parts of Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. Pricing detail of this rugged smartphone is said to be announced while it is made available in the local market.

The company claims that this device has cleared 14 different MIL-STD 810G tests which are mainly designed for the US military. That is, the device is tested against extreme temperatures, shock, and water. It is also designed to be IP68 certified making it dust and water resistant. The company says that this rugged device can be placed inside the water of up to 1.5 meters for 30 minutes.

The X venture features a metal frame and also a non-slippery back cover. It will be made available in two color variants- Black and Brown. It also comes with the Outdoor Essentials app which offers six useful tools. It includes a barometer, compass, activity counter, exercise tracker, weather reporter, and flashlight.

Unlike the current trend of ditching physical keys, this phone comes with three physical keys. A short press on the key opens Outdoor Essentials, a long press opens settings, whereas a double press opens Glove Mode.

LG X venture includes a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and also a 120-degree wide angle front camera. It has a 16MP back camera with flash and 5MP front selfie snapper. The device houses a large battery of 4100mAh capacity which can last up to 24 hours of continuous usage.

To speak about other specs, the phone has a 5.2-inch full-HD display and runs on Android 7.0 Nougat. Powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 chipset, the device is paired with 2GB RAM and 32GB native storage.

4G LTE, Wi-Fi, GPS/ APS, Bluetooth v4.2, NFC, FM radio, and a Micro-USB port are the connectivity options included. The phone comes with different sensors such as an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor.

